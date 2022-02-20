Sunny, Windy & Warmer For Your Sunday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- More sunshine, more warmth and more wind on tap for your Sunday as temperatures quickly rise into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. SW winds could get up to 45+ mph. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a front arriving Monday. Rain enters the weather picture Monday afternoon, with a change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow by evening/overnight into Tuesday. The areas most favored for measurably icy roads will be some of our northern counties, with upwards of .10″ for some locations. This could make for a treacherous morning commute, mainly north of Highway 30. After a brief break in precipitation Wednesday, look for more active weather ahead, with snow chances developing Thursday and Friday. Expect highs in the 20′s for the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and much warmer. High: 53°. Wind: SW 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds on the increase. Diminishing winds. Low: 31°. Wind: Becoming NE 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain by afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

