Sunny, Windy & Warmer For Your Sunday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- More sunshine, more warmth and more wind on tap for your Sunday as temperatures quickly rise into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. SW winds could get up to 35 mph. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a front arriving Monday. Rain enters the weather picture Monday afternoon, with a change over to freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow by evening/overnight into Tuesday. This could make for a treacherous morning commute. After a brief break in precipitation Wednesday, look for more active weather with snow chances developing Thursday and Friday. Expect highs in the 20′s for the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and much warmer. High: 53°. Wind: SW 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds on the increase. Low: 31°. Wind: Becoming NE 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain by afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

