Advertisement

Davenport man charged with shooting at car in July

Tremiere Eugene Walton, 20, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon...
Tremiere Eugene Walton, 20, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he shot at a car in July.

Tremiere Eugene Walton, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Saturday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Saturday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on March 1.

The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. July 25 in the 1900 block of North Harrison Street, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Walton shot at least three times at a Ford Taurus, striking git twice, as it left the area.

Officers found three 9mm casings on the scene. Walton was seen on video surveillance arriving in the area on foot and approaching the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a warrant was issued in September.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage girl dies in overnight vehicle crash
File Image | AP Photo
Fentanyl, THC found in vaping device at North Scott High School
East Moline Police respond to car accident, alcohol possibly a factor
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
The occupants of the car were not at the crash, police say they were found at a nearby...
East Moline Police respond to car accident, alcohol possibly a factor
Mild afternoon
Drizzle develops this afternoon
East Moline Police respond to car accident, alcohol possibly a factor