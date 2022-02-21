Davenport man facing possession, eluding charges following high-speed chase Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Monday after police say he led them on a high-speed chase.

Kendrick Eugene Lee Jr., 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday on charges of eluding, possession with the intent to deliver, failure to have tax stamp, driving while barred, interference with official acts, reckless driving, speeding and traffic control device.

He is currently out on bond and expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Iowa State Patrol tried to pull over a black Chevy Traverse for speeding 67 mph in a 45 mph zone at US Highway 6/Kimberly Road and Bridge Avenue.

The vehicle failed to stop at a red light and sped off when a fully marked patrol car pulled up behind Lee and tried to pull him over at Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue.

Lee drove at speeds over 110 mph in a 45 mph zone on East Kimberly Road to I-74.

He continued to drive in a reckless manner, running red lights and speeding over 35 mph about the posted limits.

Davenport police deployed spike strips and Lee struck them and continued to drive with both front tires flat.

Lee stopped the vehicle in the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue and ran away. He also ignored verbal commands from a police officer to stop.

Lee was knocked to the ground a short distance later and taken into custody.

There was a large plastic bag with marijuana in Lee’s front left coat pocket. An additional large plastic bag with marijuana was located in the center console of the vehicle, along with a working black digital scale with marijuana residue and smaller clear plastic bags.

The marijuana had a total package weight of more than 42.5 grams. There was no tax stamp affixed to the controlled substance.

Lee was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the above state vehicle, according to the affidavit.

