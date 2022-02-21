Drizzle and fog developing late afternoon/early evening

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- After a spectacular Sunday with sunshine and readings in the 50′s, we head back into active weather mode as our next system takes aim on the upper Midwest. Look for mostly cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle this afternoon. Highs should range from the 40′s and 50′s to near 60 degrees. As the front moves through, we’ll see rain increasing in coverage during the evening, becoming mixed with or changing to freezing rain and or sleet in areas north of Highway 20. To the south, expect rain, with a few thunderstorms possible overnight. This precipitation continues into Tuesday, with freezing rain, sleet and snow if it gets cold enough in some areas. That could make for a rough morning commute. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for our northern and western counties from midnight until 2 PM Tuesday for freezing precipitation. Temperatures head into the 20′s for the rest of the week, with snow chances Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain/drizzle by afternoon. High: 52°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog with rain/drizzle likely overnight. Low: 44°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain, possibly becoming mixed with then changing to freezing rain, sleet and snow. High: 44° and falling. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 25+ mph.

