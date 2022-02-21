East Moline Police respond to car accident, alcohol possibly a factor

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police say they responded to a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning near the 4500 block of 7th Street. Just before 4 a.m., police say they found a silver Nissan Maxima that was heavily damaged with the airbags deployed.

The occupants of the car were not at the crash, police say they were found at a nearby hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1555 or anonymously at 309-762-9500.

The accident is under investigation.

