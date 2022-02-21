East Moline Police respond to car accident, alcohol possibly a factor
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police say they responded to a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning near the 4500 block of 7th Street. Just before 4 a.m., police say they found a silver Nissan Maxima that was heavily damaged with the airbags deployed.
The occupants of the car were not at the crash, police say they were found at a nearby hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1555 or anonymously at 309-762-9500.
The accident is under investigation.
