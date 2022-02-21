Advertisement

Fentanyl, THC found in vaping device at North Scott High School

File Image | AP Photo
File Image | AP Photo(File Image | AP Photo)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting confirms a vaping device with THC and fentanyl was found at North Scott High School on Thursday.

In a statement sent out to parents, the school says, “vape devices across the country are being laced with fentanyl and local authorities have reported an increase of laced devices in the Quad Cities area.”

Stutting says a field test of the liquid inside the vaping device shows THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, and fentanyl were discovered. A lab is confirming the results.

The school says they’re seeing more vaping within their schools and want to make families aware of the “potentially fatal ingredient” that’s recently been found in the device. “The drug fentanyl, which is typically laced with other narcotics, can be fatal depending on the amount ingested. The main symptom associated with fentanyl overdose is respiratory failure and non-responsiveness,” write administrators in the statement.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children, and Stutting says they’re continuing to educate their students on the dangers of vaping.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage girl dies in overnight vehicle crash
A Minnesota man was sentenced Friday to 280 months - or more than 23 years - in federal prison...
Minnesota man sentenced to federal prison in drug conspiracy case
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
Charges filed against Rock Island Co. correctional officers
Muscatine Humane Society says dog owner felt “overwhelmed;” handed them through window
Muscatine Humane Society says dog owner felt ‘overwhelmed’; handed them through window
A Davenport felon is facing charges after police say he shot at someone in January.
Man charged in connection with Davenport shooting

Latest News

East Moline Police respond to car accident, alcohol possibly a factor
Eldridge boy receives bedroom makeover
Community rallies to give Eldridge boy with cancer a room makeover
State Democratic lawmakers have passed a plan out of both chambers to repeal the Parental...
GOP state lawmaker sues over state Capitol mask requirements
a judge's gavel.
Illinois man held on $1M bail for alleged anti-gay attack