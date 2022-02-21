Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson identified the girl killed after the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday night.

17-year-old Victoria Dickey of Moline, Illinois, was extracted from the car by the Moline Fire Department and transported to the hospital where she later died.

The preliminary autopsy performed Monday morning indicted Dickey died from a traumatic blunt head injury, Gustafson said.

According to the Moline Police Department, someone called and reported seeing a car with lights on in the trees around the 1400 block of 35th avenue around 9:47 p.m.

Fire and EMS personnel responded and found an Acura that had been traveling westbound on 35th avenue approaching 14th Street.

According to police, Dickey was sitting in the passenger seat when the driver, a 22-year-old male, ran off the road to the left, striking a tree along the passenger side door.

The 22-year-old male was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation by the Rock Island County Corner’s Office, the Moline Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Division and Criminal Investigation division is ongoing, Gustafson said.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about this traffic crash can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797- 0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and Android devices.

