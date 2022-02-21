Advertisement

GOP state lawmaker sues over state Capitol mask requirements

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker has sued the Illinois house speaker over face mask requirements at the state Capitol.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City filed a lawsuit in Bond County after he and eight other Republican legislators were barred from the House floor for refusing to wear masks.

The state has been under an indoor mask mandate, which will be lifted except for in schools later this month as COVID-19 cases drop.

Last week, a 4th District Appellate Court invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders for masks in public schools. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

