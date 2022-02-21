Advertisement

Illinois man held on $1M bail for alleged anti-gay attack

a judge's gavel.
a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - A 19-year-old Illinois man has been held on $1 million bail after an alleged anti-gay attack that left the victim hospitalized.

Decatur police say Ethan Dickerson restrained and hit the victim with a pipe wrench and threatened to kill the victim in a homophobic rant at a Decatur home.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports Dickerson faces preliminary charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, home invasion, and a hate crime.

Police found the victim with multiple lacerations on the head and blood loss. It was immediately unclear if Dickerson had an attorney. A listed phone number could not be located Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

