Warm Monday with drizzle and fog developing late in the afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - After a mild Sunday about half of us will see a mild Monday as a cold front is settling in along I-80 this morning. This will result in highs only in the 40s along and north of highway 30 to the 50s and 60s along highway 34! Drizzle and fog will develop late this afternoon and evening. As temperatures begin to cool some freezing drizzle or rain will develop with areas from Dubuque to Iowa City most favored. While a light glazing of ice can’t be ruled out of those areas, it will be mostly on elevated surfaces and many main roads may be okay since we were warm on Sunday. Everyone should see a wintry mix Tuesday morning as temps drop across the entire area, with limited impacts. Below normal temps are likely for the middle of the week, meaning we are back to winter with highs in the 20s. Looking ahead to Thursday another round of snow looks likely. Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Mild with drizzle developing this afternoon. High: 52º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Fog and drizzle. Low: 44º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix and dropping temps. High: 44º.

