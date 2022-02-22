Bettendorf mother writes children’s book encouraging peaceful dreams for children

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - What started as a lullaby to comfort a little boy before bedtime is now a published book and learning experience for children everywhere.

Nyilah Sulaimana of Bettendorf has written several manuscripts over the years.

But it was four years ago when her son, Mason, inspired her to write “Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars” It was a mother and son team effort, for a good cause.

“Sweet Dreams” is a lullaby Sulaimana wrote for her then five-year-old son, Mason, when he wasn’t having good dreams.

“After writing that lullaby I would sing it to him and he loved it, I loved it, and I thought maybe I can expand on these ideas within a lullaby and write a book,” said Sulaimana.

That’s when ‘Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars” was born, all in an effort to encourage peaceful dreams and help build confidence in children .

In the book, Mason is ending his day reading a story about the planets.

After reading, he says a prayer with his mom, asking for better dreams.

With a magical mask, Mason and his favorite teddy bear, Milo, travel through the solar system learning about all the planets.

“They ride a train on Mercury, blow bubbles on Saturn, and learn fun facts about each planet.”

The audio book is narrated by the main character himself, Sulaimana’s 8-year-old son, Mason.

He is also the voice of his favorite teddy bear, Milo.

“This is my Milo voice.” “I’m happy that my mom thought of me like that, and like she did all this for me,” said Mason Gabel.

Sulaimana has a Kickstarter program underway, where you can pre-order a box kit that includes a hard-cover book, “magical” eye mask, an audiobook with sound effects and the “sweet dreams” lullaby.

After writing the book, Sulaimana asked herself who needed this book the most?

“Immediately I thought it’s the children in the hospital that are battling different illnesses and having trouble sleeping. They’re out of the comfort of their own home so I definitely wanted to see if I can do something to make their visit just a little bit better,” said Sulaimana.

Nyilah and Mason will be donating 50 box sets of ‘Mason and Milo’ to patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa city.

“I hope that it helps them have good dreams and I hope, like, kids in the hospital heal,” said Gabel.

Sulaimana has big dreams to get the book to every child in the hospital worldwide.

“That’s my mission, that’s what I really want but I know that’s like a lot (laughter). So, I’m starting here at home. I am excited about that, Iowa,” said Sulaimana.

Click here to pre-order Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars

