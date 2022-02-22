Advertisement

Black History Month: Civil Rights and Diversity presentation at local library

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday Quad Citians get the chance to learn about local civil rights leaders.

Ryan Sadler the Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Ambrose University will be speaking at the Bettendorf Public Library.

Sadler says its all in effort to make this part of history more accessible to Quad Citians.

He says some of leaders he’ll talk about are Deacon Milton Howard, who was the first black man to get a job on the Arsenal Island.

Alexander Clark, which may be familiar to some out of Muscatine Iowa, was the second black man to graduate from the University of Iowa, second only to his son, who got his degree 4 years earlier.

Plus Bill Cribbs who was the first human rights director here in Davenport.

“I think what made Davenport civil rights story so unique is that we had these multiplicity of races working together. So I will dig into a little bit of of that, a little bit of Charles and Tony’s the first civil rights case, won here,” said Sadler.

Sadler says he’ll go over more civil rights heroes from the late 1800′s into the 1950′s and 60′s.

He also says the new MLK Park coming to Davenport in the summer will be another avenue to make the history of local civil right leaders more accessible.

The Civil Rights and Diversity in the QC presentation is at the Bettendorf Public Library, Tuesday at 7pm.

