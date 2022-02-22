Cloudy & Colder With Tumbling Temperatures

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We’ve got a blustery and cold afternoon in store as a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow comes to an end across the region. Look for falling temperatures into the 20′s this afternoon, followed by even colder air sweeping into the QCA overnight. Lows should settle into the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the sub-zero range. Temperatures will remain chilly through the rest of the week, with snow chances Thursday, a few clouds Friday, then sunshine and 30′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy, blustery and colder. Temperatures falling into the 20′s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 11°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: -5.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High: 25°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

