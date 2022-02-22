Advertisement

COVID-19 relief funds coming to new businesses in Galesburg’s southside

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg City Council unanimously voted on new programs to bring businesses to town on Monday.

The four new programs will receive $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, every year for the next three years.

Ken Springer, President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development, said the council wanted to attract diverse businesses as well as revitalize the southside.

“We really want to see new businesses being formed. We think there’s a lot of entrepreneurial potential in that community,” Springer said. “Really, there was no pre-existing … program designed to target to … those business ownership groups.”

Two of those programs, the Minority Business Collateral Assistance Program and the Minority Business Startup Assistance Program, are meant to attract new minority-owned businesses. The Urban Ag Pilot Program hopes to invest in urban agriculture in the city.

The fourth, the Southside Occupancy Assistance Program, looks provides rental assistance to bring more businesses to the southside of town.

One business manager said that side of town could really use the help.

“It is kind of a revolving door with businesses down here,” Kevin McGee a Sales Manager with Dave’s Auto Body said.

The body shop has serviced cars on Grand Ave. for over 30 years.

“As far as any business really taken a strong firm hold in this neighborhood — Not really,” McGee said. “I’m not sure why that is because this … roadway out front gets a lot of traffic.”

Springer said he hopes businesses can take advantage of these programs.

“It’s kind of a balancing act between making programs that are broad-based enough where they can be utilized, but also narrow enough so that we’re being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Springer said.

McGee was glad the city is trying to bring more businesses to the south side.

“You can tell this as a depressed area of town,” “Hopefully that that newness, you know, like, bringing restaurants ... nice restaurants and stuff in would … help the neighborhood clean up.”

In total, the City of Galesburg received $3.73 million from ARPA passed by congress in March of last year.

