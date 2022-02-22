Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for stealing firearms

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months - or about 2.5 years - in federal prison for stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer.

Justin Christopher Reed, 33, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence, according to court records. He will also pay $2,450 in restitution and $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in October to the charge in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, Bettendorf Police were called to R&R Sports by the owner in response to a motion alarm.

Damage was observed to the business and four guns were missing.

The Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation led to the arrest of Reed.

Court documents said all four guns were recovered.

