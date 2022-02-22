Advertisement

Davenport Police investigating multiple vehicle accident Monday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that took place Monday night.

According to a press release, Davenport Police, Davenport Fire & Medic EMS responded to 4600 Welcome Way around 6:59 PM for reports of a multiple vehicle injury accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on Welcome Way at a high rate of speed, failed to stop for a red light at 46th Street, striking a Nissan Altima as well as a Ford F150.

At the time of the crash, the Nissan Maxima was occupied by three individuals. Two of the individuals fled the scene and the third, a 15-year-old male, was removed from the vehicle.

The 15-year-old was transported to Genesis Hospitals and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been revealed at this time.

The driver and sole occupant of the Altima, was transported to Genesis Hospitals for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the F-150 were treated for minor injuries and released on scene.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more details become available.

