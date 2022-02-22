Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the Republican Address to the Nation from Des Moines following the State of the Union on March 1.

“Republican Governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states. The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening,” Reynolds said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made the announcement Tuesday.

“After more than a year under a Biden presidency, the American people have seen the consequences of failed and weak leadership and a president beholden to his party’s radical policies, leading to record-high inflation, a crisis at our southern border, rising crime, and America’s enemies on the march around the world,” Senator Joni Ernst said. “In Iowa, we have seen what proven leadership looks like under our governor and my friend, Kim Reynolds, someone who is cutting taxes, expanding opportunity, and standing up for our students and families. I can’t think of a better person to make the case for freedom and liberty and against the radical Biden agenda than Governor Reynolds.”

McCarthy praised Reynolds for her leadership during the pandemic, saying she “lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens.”

“As the nation struggles under crushing federal edicts, Americans are looking to state leaders to restore liberty and prosperity,” Senator Chuck Grassley said. “Under Governor Reynolds’ bold leadership, Iowa has smartly navigated the pandemic and economic fallout, promoting a safe and swift return to normalcy. Iowa’s path to continued prosperity is a roadmap for the rest of the nation. Gov. Reynolds continues to keep Iowa open for business and schools open for children without burdensome and unnecessary mandates or restrictions. This commonsense approach has empowered Iowans to pursue economic growth and opportunity for their children. It’s a proven recipe for success and I’m looking forward to Gov. Reynolds sharing this inspiring message with the American people.”

