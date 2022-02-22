Local Mother and Son create bed-time story

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Nyliah Sulaimana and her 8-year-old son, Mason have launched Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars on Kickstarter February 16th. Mason and Nyliah and donated 50 boxed sets of their books to the children in the Iowa City Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the goal is to donate more to them, along with other hospitals around the world to ensure the children bravely battling illness will have a better nights sleep while spending a majority of their hours in a hospital.

This bed-time story boxed set was created with a lot of love from Nyliah. Teaming up with an audio production company out of New York, delivering a top quality lullaby - both written and sung by Nyliah, along with having Mason narrate the sound effects in the audiobook.

