Advertisement

Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air. A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation.”

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of black smoke from the crash site and said she saw the helicopter “crash straight down” while on a whale watching tour off the coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
File Image | AP Photo
Fentanyl, THC found in vaping device at North Scott High School
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night

Latest News

U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million
Anchor Neil Cavuto appears on the set of his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox...
‘It was touch-and-go’: Fox News host Neil Cavuto says he nearly died from COVID-19
She will donate 50 box-sets, including an audio book narrated by her son, to UI Stead Family...
Bettendorf mother writes children’s book encouraging peaceful dreams for children
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart