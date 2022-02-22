Moline Police Department, Moline-Coal Valley School District awarded School Violence Prevention Program funding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department and the Moline-Coal Valley School District have received a $111,744 award from the Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, for funding through the School Violence Prevention Program the Moline Police Department said in a media release.

The grant will enhance coordination with the police department, provide deterrent measures and needed technology to improve security at our schools, the police department said.

The City of Moline will act as the fiscal administrator of the award, the police department said. The school district will receive $12,241 in grant funding and the Moline Police Department will receive $99,503 in grant funding. Each entity is required to match a 25% financial contribution to their respective projects under the grant rules.

The grant will allow the City of Moline to better school security systems by providing additional safety with cameras at major school intersections, the department said.

The Moline Police Department will install 18 exterior security cameras at intersections at or near 12 Moline schools and Seton Catholic School, the department said.

The Moline-Coal Valley schools include Butterworth Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Jane Addams, Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Lincoln-Irving Elementary, Logan Elementary, Washington Elementary, Willard Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, John Deere Middle School, Wilson Middle School, and Moline High School.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District #40 will also get a program called Omnilert for mass communications of emergency events, the police department said. The Omnilert system will fill a communication gap the school district and the police department found.

The Moline Police Department said it and the Moline-Coal Valley School District are pleased to receive these valuable federal grant dollars to enhance safety and emergency response for the children and families in the City of Moline.

