Pruning a Tree 101

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Pruning is the best or worst maintenance activity we can do for our trees. Done well, it can have dramatic effects on overall tree viability and done poorly, it can significantly reduce the longevity and safety of the tree - so each pruning cut is a would and should be done with intention. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture shares the technique in pruning a tree and educates on why and when to prune trees.

Pruning is done for three reasons:

  1. Maintain or improve health of the tree
  2. Increase overall safety
  3. Appearance

Tools to use:

  • Bypass hand pruners
  • Hand saw
  • Loppers
  • Pole saw
  • Chainsaw
  • Ladder

