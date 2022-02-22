Scottish American Society Fall Trip

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This fall, the Scottish American Society is hosting a trip to Scotland and Ireland. The trip will be a 15-day adventure filled with history and sight-seeing around these destinations! Gale Hoff, with the Scottish American Society, shares the details on the upcoming trip.

Trip informational meeting:

Tuesday, March 1st

Bettendorf library 2 p.m.

Moline library 6 p.m.

Refreshments and door prizes

Contact Gale Hoff at galelhoff@gmail.com or (563) 210-1591 // Contact Mary Fislar at mlfrlf1315@yahoo.com or (309) 788-0500

