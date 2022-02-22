Advertisement

Scottish American Society Fall Trip

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This fall, the Scottish American Society is hosting a trip to Scotland and Ireland. The trip will be a 15-day adventure filled with history and sight-seeing around these destinations! Gale Hoff, with the Scottish American Society, shares the details on the upcoming trip.

Trip informational meeting:

  • Tuesday, March 1st
  • Bettendorf library 2 p.m.
  • Moline library 6 p.m.
  • Refreshments and door prizes

Contact Gale Hoff at galelhoff@gmail.com or (563) 210-1591 // Contact Mary Fislar at mlfrlf1315@yahoo.com or (309) 788-0500

