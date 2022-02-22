Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring this morning

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- A wide spread in temperatures is found across our area this morning with temps in the 50s in Kewanee to the mid 20s near Maquoketa. Most of our precip will occur from now until midday. It will mainly rain from Mt Pleasant to the QC to Rock Falls through 9AM then change over to a wintry mix. Areas NW of that line will see a little freezing rain and wintry mix. NW winds will usher in cooler air with everyone dropping to the 20s by this afternoon. Single digits wind chills below zero are likely Wednesday morning as arctic air settles in. We will be back to winter like temps the rest of the week with each day in the 20s. Thursday will bring a round of light snow with 1″-3″ looking to be the most likely scenario. Stay tuned for most updates.

TODAY: Wintry mix with tumbling temps. High: 39º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 11º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 25º.

