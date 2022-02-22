What’s the Good News in February?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Leary shares the good news of February within the Quad Cities!

QC Strikers donate to Haiti - This past Fall QC Strikers soccer club acquired new jerseys thanks to some tremendous help from our sponsors at Vibrant Credit Union. During that process some very thoughtful club parents presented an opportunity to repurpose our old jerseys and held a “cleat drive” toward a donation to children in Haiti.

Quad-Cities Band Einstein’s Sister Has Song Featured on Hulu’s ‘Pam and Tommy’ - Local band Einstein’s Sister will have one of their songs, “Together We’re Alone,” used as part of the soundtrack to Hulu’s new series on the infamous Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson relationship!

DCSD and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach partner to host Family Cafes - The Davenport Community School District and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are sponsoring Family Cafes to help families navigate the challenges of raising kids. This is part of a series of conversations about mental health, along with other topics, with families who have similar experiences and a trained professional to facilitate these important conversations.

New $1.8 Million Grant For MetroLINK to Expand Ferry Service - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced that Rock Island County will receive $1,850,000 in federal funding to expand MetroLINK’s passenger ferry service. The funding, awarded by the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Passenger Ferry Grant Program, will support the construction of a terminal near the newly developed “Bend District” on the Mississippi River in East Moline, Illinois. The new terminal will address safety and accessibility accommodations.

East Moline Silvis Soccer Club Gets $1500 Grant From HAVLife Foundation! - EMSSC is the recipient of a $1500 grant from the HAVlife Foundation! Director Jill Sanders-Colgan and Assistant Director Susy Hughes graciously accepted the grant

Iowa Grant Opportunities Now Open for Summer Youth Internship Projects - Governor Kim Reynolds today announced the opening of another round of funding opportunities for employers, nonprofits, educational and community groups seeking to provide high school youth with internship opportunities.

