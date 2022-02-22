Advertisement

Wintry Mix Ending, Then Tumbling Temperatures

Sub-zero wind chills tomorrow morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We’ve got a blustery and cold afternoon in store as a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow comes to an end across the region. Look for falling temperatures into the 20′s this afternoon, followed by even colder air sweeping into the QCA overnight. Lows should settle into the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the sub-zero range. Temperatures will remain chilly through the rest of the week, with snow chances Thursday, a few clouds Friday, then sunshine and 30′s through the weekend.

TODAY:  Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow ending. Cloudy and colder. Temperatures falling into the 20′s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold.  Low: 11°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: -5.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. High: 25°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

