WIU establishing new childcare options

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In an effort to return more people to the workforce and fill long-vacant commercial space in Downtown Moline, Western Illinois University in the Quad Cities is partnering with the City of Moline to establish the Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab in the first-floor commercial space of the Enterprise Lofts building. Lindsay Meeker of the WIU College of Education and Human Services shares why this is needed in Moline today, and where she sees this project going!

