Advertisement

WIU establishing new childcare options

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In an effort to return more people to the workforce and fill long-vacant commercial space in Downtown Moline, Western Illinois University in the Quad Cities is partnering with the City of Moline to establish the Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab in the first-floor commercial space of the Enterprise Lofts building. Lindsay Meeker of the WIU College of Education and Human Services shares why this is needed in Moline today, and where she sees this project going!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
File Image | AP Photo
Fentanyl, THC found in vaping device at North Scott High School
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Teenage girl dies in overnight vehicle crash

Latest News

Tree Pruning 101
Pruning a Tree 101
Mason and milo
Local Mother and Son create bed-time story
Whats the Good News - 2022
What’s the Good News in February?
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation