Autobiography of Musicans Hall of Famer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jimmy Ryan is a resident of Fairfield Iowa, and is a Musicians Hall of Famer as well as an Author with a new book out called Behind - Autobiography of a Musical Shapeshifter. The book chronicles his six-decade career working with people like Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Carly Simon and many more. The book is a series of revealing, entertaining, sometimes hilarious, sometimes tragic tales that take the reader into the minds of pop stars, the shadier side of the music business, the struggle with setbacks, and the joys of success. He examines how superstars and their musicians handle stress, frailty, insecurities, neuroses, and their humanity. Behind is ultimately about Jimmy’s lifetime in the world of music — sometimes in the spotlight, more often behind it — and most often in the recording studio. Jimmy offers readers a seat next to him in the studio, on the tour bus, on the plane and in his mind as he winds through many never-before-heard stories of the lives and interactions he has had with heroes and heroines of rock & roll.

