Advertisement

Autobiography of Musicans Hall of Famer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jimmy Ryan is a resident of Fairfield Iowa, and is a Musicians Hall of Famer as well as an Author with a new book out called Behind - Autobiography of a Musical Shapeshifter. The book chronicles his six-decade career working with people like Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Carly Simon and many more. The book is a series of revealing, entertaining, sometimes hilarious, sometimes tragic tales that take the reader into the minds of pop stars, the shadier side of the music business, the struggle with setbacks, and the joys of success. He examines how superstars and their musicians handle stress, frailty, insecurities, neuroses, and their humanity. Behind is ultimately about Jimmy’s lifetime in the world of music — sometimes in the spotlight, more often behind it — and most often in the recording studio. Jimmy offers readers a seat next to him in the studio, on the tour bus, on the plane and in his mind as he winds through many never-before-heard stories of the lives and interactions he has had with heroes and heroines of rock & roll.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Rumbles of thunder and wintry mix this morning
Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Picking a Perfect Pear
Pick the Perfect Pear
The Art of Doris Lee
The Figge: The Art of Doris Lee
The Artsy Bookworm Celebrating Black History
Celebrating Black History through books and art
Produce Picks
Top picks of produce for plant-based diet