Cold today and more snow tomorrow

Sub-zero wind chills this morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Arctic air has settled in over our area this morning resulting in temps in the single digits and low teens and wind chills well below zero. We will deal with a few passing clouds today, but nothing that will produce precipitation thus, highs will only reach the teens and low 20s.  Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday as light snow breaks out in the afternoon and continues well into the evening.  This isn’t a big snow maker for us, but 1″-3″ looks likely over a long duration so I don’t expect major impacts from this system.  Looking ahead to the weekend the weather pattern quiets down and temps will climb back to the mid and upper 30s with sunshine.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 20º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.  Low: 16º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon snow showers.  High: 29º.

