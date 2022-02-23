Advertisement

Davenport Northwest Little League hopes national grant will encourage more kids to register

Registration has been on a steady decline over the past five years.
Davenport, IA.
Davenport, IA.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the third year, T-Mobile’s Little League Call Up Grant helps families in need across the nation cover the cost of registration fees for Little League baseball.

If you have already registered your child for Little League (no matter where you live), you can still sign up for the grant. If approved, you could be refunded the cost of registration.

Click here for more information on the grant.

