Davenport officials consider two-way conversion of 3rd, 4th streets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council held a work session to discuss the conversion of thrid and fourth streets to two-ways Tuesday afternoon.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership said as part of the proposal plans the city would covert traffic signals to make third and fourth streets to two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street.

“We want to time this project so that we minimize disruption in business and residents and do it all at the same time if we are going to do it,” Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership Kyle Carter said.

The change would also allow fourth street to be used as a detour route during flooding, Downtown Davenport Partnership said.

“The vision that downtown is the postcard of our community.,” Carter said. “That any improvements made here are improvements for everywhere. It’s how our community is perceived by the outside.”

The Downtown Davenport Partnership’s six-year capital improvement plan budgets $1.7 million for the conversion in the 2024 fiscal year.

