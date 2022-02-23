Advertisement

Eldridge police: Vaping device sent so state lab for more testing

Eldridge Police Department said the vaping device has been turned over to the Iowa Crime Lab...
Eldridge Police Department said the vaping device has been turned over to the Iowa Crime Lab for further testing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The vaping device found at North Scott High School Thursday has been sent out for more testing, the Eldridge Police Department said.

The police department said in a media release the vaping device has been turned over to the Iowa Crime Lab.

The Eldridge Police Department and school resource officer were notified by North Scott School Officials of an incident concerning a vaping device, at about 11 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The police department said, the contents in the vaping device were tested which indicated the presence of THC and fentanyl, which can not be confirmed until further testing.

Police said the incident and contents of the vaping device are still under investigation.

RELATED
Superintendent, health experts warn after Fentanyl and THC found in vaping device at North Scott High School
Fentanyl, THC found in vaping device at North Scott High School

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Rumbles of thunder and wintry mix this morning
Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

City of Moline receives nearly $405,000 back after Dec. 2020 phishing scam.
Moline receives nearly $405,000 after falling victim to phishing scam
Winds made an overnight fire at County Waste Systems in Rock Island, Ill. hard to fight.
Winds make overnight Rock Island fire hard to extinguish
The grant will enhance coordination with the police department, provide deterrent measures and...
Moline Police Department, Moline-Coal Valley School District awarded School Violence Prevention Prog
Court records show he pleaded guilty in October to the charge in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for stealing firearms