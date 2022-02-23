Eldridge police: Vaping device sent so state lab for more testing

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The vaping device found at North Scott High School Thursday has been sent out for more testing, the Eldridge Police Department said.

The police department said in a media release the vaping device has been turned over to the Iowa Crime Lab.

The Eldridge Police Department and school resource officer were notified by North Scott School Officials of an incident concerning a vaping device, at about 11 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The police department said, the contents in the vaping device were tested which indicated the presence of THC and fentanyl, which can not be confirmed until further testing.

Police said the incident and contents of the vaping device are still under investigation.

