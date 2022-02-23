The Figge: The Art of Doris Lee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Born in Aledo, Illinois, Doris Lee was one of the most recognized artists in the country during the 1930s and 1940s, and a leading figure at the Woodstock Art Colony. Known for her colorful and playful Depression-era murals and depictions of everyday life as well as her award-winning art for national advertising campaigns, Lee fell out of fashion after World War II with the rise of Abstract Expressionism and into relative obscurity. Now, a new exhibition of her work, Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee, presents the first major critical assessment of Lee’s work and gives overdue recognition to her significant contributions to American art. It will be on view at the Figge Art Museum beginning Saturday, February 5. Vanessa Sage, Assistant Curator at The Figge Art Museum, shares the story of Doris and how her style changed through the years.

Companion Programs :

Opening Program: Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee

Thursday, Feb 24 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about this exhibition through a conversation between co-curators Barbara Jones and Melissa Wolfe. In person and virtual options available. Visit www.figgeartmuseum.org to register.

Exploring the Archives: Doris Lee

Thursday, Mar 10, 6:30 p.m.

Virtually explore the Doris Lee archive at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Free, register at www.figgeartmuseum.org.

Once Upon a Time in Woodstock

Thursday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an evening inspired by the community of artists active in Woodstock, New York, during the 1930s and 1940s. Known for its picturesque beauty and not far from New York City, Woodstock has long been a gathering spot for artists, including Doris Lee and others. Learn more about the area’s fascinating history and the artists who worked there during a talk by Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage, followed by a Woodstock-inspired art activity. Themed attire is encouraged, so break out those A-line skirts and Hawaiian shirts! Free, registration not required.

