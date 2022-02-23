First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 3 PM Thursday until 3 AM Friday for snow***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from 3 PM to Friday 3 AM for snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect starting Thursday afternoon and continuing until early Friday morning for this snow.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thursday afternoon and evening for snow that will affect the evening commute. (KWQC)

This snow will move in later Thursday morning first in southern counties before expanding through most of the QCA. Most of the snow will fall during the late afternoon and evening hours. During the evening commute impacts from the snow will include slick roads and reduced visibility.

New snowfall amounts will generally reach 1"-3" by early Friday. (KWQC)

Snowfall amounts will generally reach 1″-3″ with the snow finishing from west to east shortly after midnight.

