First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow

By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland and Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 3 PM Thursday until 3 AM Friday for snow***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from 3 PM to Friday 3 AM for snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect starting Thursday afternoon and continuing until early Friday morning for this snow.

This snow will move in later Thursday morning first in southern counties before expanding through most of the QCA. Most of the snow will fall during the late afternoon and evening hours. During the evening commute impacts from the snow will include slick roads and reduced visibility.

New snowfall amounts will generally reach 1"-3" by early Friday.
Snowfall amounts will generally reach 1″-3″ with the snow finishing from west to east shortly after midnight.

FIRSTALERTDAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

