Hand-in-Hand’s Chili Cook Off

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hand in Hand is hosting their 13th annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 26th from 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event, typically held the last Saturday in January, was postponed due to the rising COVID cases in the area and taking precautions for participants. Angie Kendall, CEO of Hand-in Hand, is joined with Rick Willows of Smokin’ Butt BBQ who has won the chili cook-off in past years and will be there again this year!

This year’s cook-off will be a hybrid event that will feature a drive thru for those not comfortable coming in, as well as all your favorite in person events including chili from 18 local chili teams. Attendees of the Chili Cook-off can vote for the Best Chili of The Quad Cities and enjoy a silent auction, raffles, a kid’s zone, a wine and craft beer pull, and more!

Tickets are $15 per person and in the drive-thru, $5 for children 6-12 years of age, and children 5 years and under free. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased at Hand in Hand’s website at www.handinhandqc.org.

To learn more about the Chili Cook-Off and Hand in Hand visit www.handinhandqc.org.

