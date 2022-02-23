Illinois Sen. Tom Cullerton resigns, prepares to plead guilty in federal embezzlement case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - State Senator Tom Cullerton announced his resignation Wednesday morning shortly before his defense attorney said he will agree to a plea deal in a federal embezzlement case.

The Villa Park Democrat faces nearly 40 counts of embezzlement, one count of conspiracy to embezzle money from a labor union, and a count of making false statements about his health care.

Cullerton was indicted on those charges on Aug. 2, 2019. Federal prosecutors found he collected nearly $275,000 in payments and worker benefits from the Teamster’s Local 734 since 2012 while doing little to no work.

His plea hearing is set for March 8.

Cullerton submitted his resignation letter to the secretary of the Senate shortly before the plea announcement in Chicago.

“I, Thomas Cullerton, do hereby resign the Office of State Senator, 23rd Legislative District, effective February 23, 2022,” Cullerton wrote.

Senate President Don Harmon released a statement in response to the announcement. He recognized Cullerton’s service to constituents for nearly a decade.

“I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from the district,” Harmon stated. “We’ve got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois.”

Cullerton was up for re-election in 2022. Local Democratic leaders will likely act quickly to appoint someone to fill his vacancy for the rest of his term.

His cousin, John Cullerton, is a former Illinois Senate president.

