Advertisement

Iowa justices reconsider state constitution’s abortion right

The Iowa Supreme Court struck down an abortion law requiring a 72-hour waiting period last year.
The Iowa Supreme Court struck down an abortion law requiring a 72-hour waiting period last year.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall (custom credit) | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s Supreme Court has heard arguments about abortion restrictions Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in 2020.

Many of the conservative justices deciding the case have replaced predecessors who affirmed four years ago that the state constitution guarantees women the right to have abortions.

Abortion providers filed a lawsuit challenging the law passed by the Republican Legislature and signed by the GOP governor in June 2020 that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.

A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the Iowa Constitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Rumbles of thunder and wintry mix this morning
Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Rock Island Co. state’s attorney releases names of correctional officers charged in battery case
Davenport, IA.
Davenport Northwest Little League hopes national grant will encourage more kids to register
A department spokesman says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.
Lawsuit claims rats, bugs endanger Illinois prison detainees
Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020...
Man pleads guilty to charges in Iowa crash that killed woman