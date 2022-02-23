Advertisement

Lawsuit claims rats, bugs endanger Illinois prison detainees

A department spokesman says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A lawsuit filed this month alleged that prisoners at an Illinois Department of Corrections facility deal with rodents, insects and other unsanitary conditions in cells, bathrooms and the kitchen.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the suit on behalf of a detainee also alleges that plumbing at the intake facility is faulty, including toilets that back up and cause raw sewage to overflow inside cells.

A department spokesman says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

The Uptown People’s Law Center and the law firm Jenner & Block LLP filed the suit against officials at the Northern Reception and Classification Center in Crest Hill.

