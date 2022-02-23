Lawsuit claims rats, bugs endanger Illinois prison detainees

CHICAGO (AP) - A lawsuit filed this month alleged that prisoners at an Illinois Department of Corrections facility deal with rodents, insects and other unsanitary conditions in cells, bathrooms and the kitchen.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the suit on behalf of a detainee also alleges that plumbing at the intake facility is faulty, including toilets that back up and cause raw sewage to overflow inside cells.

A department spokesman says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

The Uptown People’s Law Center and the law firm Jenner & Block LLP filed the suit against officials at the Northern Reception and Classification Center in Crest Hill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.