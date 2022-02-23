Man pleads guilty to charges in Iowa crash that killed woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Coralville man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.

The Gazette reports that 32-year-old Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty last week to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, of Cedar Rapids.

Wagehoft also pleaded Monday to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her.

Police say a toxicology report showed Wagehoft had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system.

