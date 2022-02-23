DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss explains how to pick the perfect pear!

Roasted Pear Crostini with Manchego and Pomegranate

All you need:

1 bunch fresh thyme

2 USA Pears, (1 red like Anjou and 1 green like Bartlett), cored, halved and cut into ¼-inch slices

1 large whole-grain baguette, cut on an angle into ½-inch slices

4 tbsp butter, divided

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

½ cup shredded mild Spanish Manchego cheese

Freshly ground black pepper, optional

¼ cup fresh pomegranate seeds

Hy-Vee cooking spray

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Line two baking sheets with aluminum foil. Lightly coat with cooking spray.

3. Spread several thyme sprigs over the bottom of one baking sheet. Fan pear slices over the top of the thyme.

4. Using 2 tablespoons of butter, spread butter lightly over 1 side of each bread slice and place butter-side-up on other baking sheet.

5. Melt remaining butter in a small skillet over medium-high heat until foaming subsides. Add sugar and swirl until melted and starting to brown. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.

6. Spoon mixture evenly over sliced pears. Bake pears and bread for 10 minutes.

7. Arrange baked pears on top of crostini. Sprinkle each with some cheese.

8. Return crostini to oven and bake for five to six minutes or until cheese is melted.

9. Sprinkle with pepper, if desired and top with pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme leaves.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Top 6 Reasons to Choose USA Pears:

1. Pears are one of the best fruit sources of fiber, with one medium-sized pear providing 21% of the recommended daily intake.

2. In addition to being an excellent source of fiber, pears offer other important nutrients including vitamin C and potassium.

3. The best way to judge ripeness for most pear varieties is to Check the Neck™. Apply gentle pressure to the neck of the pear with your thumb. If it yields to pressure, it’s ripe and ready to eat.

4. To ripen a pear at home, leave at room temperature. For extra fast ripening, store near other fruits like apples or bananas.

5. Store ripened pears in the refrigerator to delay further ripening and make them last longer.

6. Enjoy pears with the skin on since that’s where most of the fiber and antioxidants are found.

Pears 101

More than 800 growers work in Washington and Oregon producing around 88% of the pears grown in the United States.

Buy: To purchase the perfect pear every time, make sure to check the neck of the pear. Simply press gently on the top where the stem joins the fruit and if it starts to give, it’s ripe.

Store: Pears are best kept at room temperature for four days once ripe and up to one week for unripe pears. To help ripe pears stay fresh longer, simply refrigerate for 10 days. You can also help pears to ripen more quickly by sealing them in a paper bag.

Prep: Once you are ready to enjoy, just rinse pears in cold water. To prevent browning after slicing you can brush a mixture of half water and half lemon juice, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.