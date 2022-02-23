Red Cross responds to 6 fires, assists 36 people in QCA within one week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - American Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois from February 14 through February 21 according to the Red Cross. Volunteers responded to incidents in Galesburg (Illinois), Gilson (Illinois), Rock Island (Illinois), Davenport (Iowa), Keokuk (Iowa), and Hannibal (Missouri).

During this past week, the American Red Cross provided assistance to 36 individuals, including 20 adults and 16 children with emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health, and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

The Red Cross says they respond to sixty thousand disasters nationwide every year. The majority of those disasters are home fires.

“It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is or middle of the night, they go out and do their very best to provide comfort and assistance to people who have been impacted by those fires,” said Brian Williamsen, Regional Communications Manager with the Red Cross.

Williamsen says smoke alarms decrease the chance of dying in a house fire by fifty percent. On average, victims have about two minutes to escape.

“Make sure you have that working smoke alarm. Make sure those are tested once a month or maybe twice a month,” said Williamsen.

The Red Cross says no matter how much you prepare they will be ready to help if a fire breaks out.

“Our volunteers are ready no matter what. no matter what that number may be at any given day, week or time,” said Williamsen.

According to the Red Cross, on average, seven people die every day from a house fire in the U.S.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.

If you would like to volunteer, you can find more information here.

