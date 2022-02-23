Advertisement

Rock Island Co. state’s attorney releases names of correctional officers charged in battery case

The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Department supervisors, an internal investigation was opened, and the two correctional officers involved were placed on administrative leave.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal filed felony charges Friday against two correctional officers in connection with a Jan. 30 altercation inside the Rock Island County Jail.

Cameron Gerischer and Jacob Ward are each charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. According to court records, the two punched an inmate multiple times, causing bruising and abrasions, on Jan. 30.

The incident was immediately reported to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department supervisors and an internal investigation was opened, Villarreal said in a media release. Gerischer and Ward were placed on administrative leave.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos requested the assistance of the Rock Island Police Department and the state’s attorney’s office to conduct a separate and independent criminal investigation.

“The state’s attorney’s office found that sufficient evidence existed to file aggravated battery charges against the two correctional officers after thoroughly reviewing the case,” the release said.

Villarreal did not know when the men will appear in court.

