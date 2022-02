Sterling man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) -A Sterling man was arrested on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for criminal sexual assault, Sterling Police said in a media release.

Miguel A. Diaz, 35, was wanted in connection to an incident that occurred in late Jan. in Sterling that involved a 14-year-old female victim, police said.

Diaz is currently in the Whiteside County jail on a $250,000 bond.

