Advertisement

Target drops mask requirements for staff and guests

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has updated its COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” Target’s website says. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Target says it has supported team members and guests during the pandemic by increasing “safety and disinfecting measures” in stores and distribution centers as well as “enhanced pay and benefits.”

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests to make the experience “easy and safe,” including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Rumbles of thunder and wintry mix this morning
Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more
The Iowa Supreme Court struck down an abortion law requiring a 72-hour waiting period last year.
Iowa justices reconsider state constitution’s abortion right
Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical...
Study finds people who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for heart problems
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine