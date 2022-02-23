Top picks of produce for plant-based diet

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss shares the top 5 picks of produce to add to a plant diet.

Nutritious and delicious produce picks:

- Winter Squash: Pumpkin, butternut and acorn are all tasty winter squashes that are full of vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants. Vitamin A is important for eye health, while vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants have all been linked with improving and maintaining heart health. Fiber helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol from your food.

- Berries: Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are all full of both antioxidants and fiber and have strong anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatories help reduce cellular damage and can help reduce your risk of heart disease.

- Dark Leafy Greens: This family of vegetables includes spinach, kale, collard greens, arugula, romaine, bok choy and many others. Eating a mixture of these will help boost your intake of vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, as well other nutrients such as fiber, calcium, potassium and magnesium. One of the B vitamins, folate, is helpful in preventing heart disease. In addition, because they are so low in calories, but rich in fiber, they can play an important role in weight management.

- Avocados: Avocados are not only rich in several B vitamins and vitamins C, E and K, but they are a great source of healthy fats as well. These healthy fats will not only help support heart health, but will also help keep you fuller longer, making it less likely that you will be reaching for extra snacks.

- Tomatoes: This produce powerhouse is a great source of lycopene, which is an antioxidant that has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. Tomatoes are also a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K. Including tomatoes in your regular diet can also help in managing blood pressure.

Tips for including more produce in your diet:

- Fresh and/or frozen : One is not better than the other. If you are having trouble finding the fresh produce that you want, don’t be afraid to walk the frozen aisle instead. Both fresh and frozen produce are full of nutrients.

- Prep in bulk : Save yourself some time during the week by prepping your produce ahead of time. Chop up your fruits and vegetables for the week and then put them in containers to save in the fridge or freezer to use later. Still don’t have time for chopping? Check out our Hy-Vee Short Cuts in the fresh produce section.

- Half plate rule : When planning your meals, use the plate method. In the plate method, ½ of your plate should be filled with fruits and/or vegetables. You do not have to keep your produce separate from everything else but, by keeping this rule in mind, you will naturally bump up your produce intake.

