Winds make overnight Rock Island fire hard to extinguish

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Winds made an overnight fire in Rock Island difficult to fight.

According to the Rock Island Fire Chief, crews responded to County Waste Systems near 2nd Street and 5th Avenue at around 11:15 Tuesday night. MidAmerican was also on scene.

The Chief tells TV6 a roll-off dumpster caught fire. Despite the high winds, the Chief says crews were able to contain the fire to the one dumpster, but the winds made it hard to put out the flames.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

