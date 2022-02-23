Advertisement

Winds make overnight Rock Island fire hard to extinguish

Winds make overnight fire at County Waste Systems in Rock Island hard to fight.
Winds make overnight fire at County Waste Systems in Rock Island hard to fight.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Winds made an overnight fire in Rock Island difficult to fight.

According to the Rock Island Fire Chief, crews responded to County Waste Systems near 2nd Street and 5th Avenue at around 11:15 Tuesday night. MidAmerican was also on scene.

The Chief tells TV6 a roll-off dumpster caught fire. Despite the high winds, the Chief says crews were able to contain the fire to the one dumpster, but the winds made it hard to put out the flames.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Rumbles of thunder and wintry mix this morning
Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

The economic development committee discussed the proposed Apoyo Village housing development.
Council, residents seek more communication over proposed housing in Silvis
Red Cross responds to 6 fires, assists 36 people in QCA within one week
Red Cross responds to 6 fires, assists 36 people in QCA within one week
Red Cross responds to 6 fires, assists 36 people in QCA within one week
Red Cross responds to 6 fires assists 36 individuals in QCA within one week
She will donate 50 box-sets, including an audio book narrated by her son, to UI Stead Family...
Bettendorf mother writes children’s book encouraging peaceful dreams for children