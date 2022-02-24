$1.9 mil to be distributed to Jackson, Clinton, Cedar County residents through ‘Healthy Homes’ grant

(KWQC) - About $1.9 million dollars from the federal government is available to improve homes in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque (excluding the city of Dubuque), and Jackson Counties. East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) says the goal is to renovate 110 homes across the counties as part of the Healthy Homes Production Grant.

The purpose of the grant is to make a city’s housing stock safe by addressing commonly seen deficiencies such as water infiltration and poor indoor air quality.

An average of ten thousand dollars will be used per home to make the home healthier and safer.

“A lot of the things [that would be improved] would be like a window that’s cracked or leaking, a door that is pretty much falling apart. You might have some water damage in the basement or a part of your roof that needs to be patched. It could be adding a handrail or putting an exhaust fan in the bathroom,” said Katie Steffensmeier, Economic Development & Community Outreach Coordinator with ECIA, “It’s not only helping out a homeowner or renter, but it is it’s helping improve the neighborhood and improve the city. I think anytime you see improvements, it makes everyone happier in the neighborhood and it can really improve the value and the positive outlook within the neighborhood.”

Applicants can be owner-occupied or tenant-occupied homes with certain income limitations. Income restrictions and applications for the grant can be found on ECIA’s website.

You can contact ECIA at 563-690-5791 or email healthyhomes@ecia.org.

