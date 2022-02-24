Advertisement

Couple facing charges in Fruitland animal neglect case

Muscatine Humane Society says dog owner felt “overwhelmed;” handed them through window
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRUITLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - A couple is facing charges more than a week after 42 dogs were found in a mobile home in Fruitland.

Douglas Elshoff, 65, and Karen Elshoff, 61, are charged with 42 counts of animal neglect. According to a media release, they were released on a promise to appear in Muscatine County Court.

Muscatine police received an anonymous tip on Feb. 10 regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at 100 block of Main Street in Fruitland.

The tip alleged that a couple was living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, police said. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs, according to police.

Muscatine Animal Control investigated the tip and discovered that an excessive amount of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified, police said.

In conjunction with the police department, a search warrant was obtained for the removal of the animals.

Police said with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, it accessed the mobile home and rescued the animals.

The conditions of the mobile home were considered unsafe for the animals due to the excessive amount of animal waste present, as well as a lack of access to adequate food and medical care, police said.

The Elshoffs previously signed over custody of the dogs to the Muscatine Humane Society voluntarily. All dogs continue to be housed and treated at the humane society, police said in the release.

