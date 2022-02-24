Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of West 13th Street Thursday.

Davenport Fire Department said the fire was in the first-floor kitchen of a duplex.

Firefighters on scene told a TV6 crew everyone was out of the building before the department was on the scene.

The fire department reported no injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

