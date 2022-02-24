CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on drug charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Thomas Hurt, 53, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on a charge of delivery of methamphetamine, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said.

Crime Stoppers aid he is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, law enforcement asks you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

